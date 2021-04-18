RPO reviews security arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar Sunday visited different areas of Rawalpindi to review the security arrangements, informed police spokesman.

SSP Operations Rana Shoaib Mehmood, SP CIA Tariq Mehboob and other senior police officers were also present.

SSP Operations Shoaib Mehmood briefed RPO Imran Ahmar about security arrangements put on place.

RPO expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements and directed to enhance security further.

He said that it prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of public.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken who were found negligent in performing their duties.