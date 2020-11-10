RPO reviews security arrangements at district jail kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer ( RPO) Tayyab Hafeez Cheema on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to district Jail Kohat to review security arrangements.

District Police Officer ( DPO) , Javed Iqbal, concerned jail authorities and local police officers also accompanied him on the occasion.

The RPO inspected the internal and external security of the prison in detail and reviewed the security measures taken by the prison administration in view of the current situation in Corona to protect the inmates.

The RPO, while inspecting the security layers in the premises of the district jail, also reviewed the security measures taken in the adjoining area.

He further directed the police officers to pay special attention to the security of the district jail and make foolproof the security measures.