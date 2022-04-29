RPO reviews security arrangements at mosques on Jumat-ul-Wida

Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Region Ashfaq Ahmad Khan on Friday visited mosques to review security arrangements on the occasion of Jumat-ul-Wada

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Region Ashfaq Ahmad Khan on Friday visited mosques to review security arrangements on the occasion of Jumat-ul-Wada.

According to police spokesman, RPO was satisfied with the security arrangements there.

RPO also visited Ramazan Sasta bazaars set up across the region.

SP Rawal Town, ASP New Town Circle also reached the spot and briefed RPO Rawalpindi about the security arrangements.

RPO visited Ramazan Sasta Bazaar at Haideri Chowk and reviewed the security and issued instructions to the officers present on the spot.

He further directed them to keep security tight in view of the current situation he also made it clear that it was prime duty of police to protect the lives and property of the people.

He said that all available resources would be utilized for the protection of the citizens.

He said 1500 policemen were deployed outside mosques for worshipers' security.