RPO reviews security arrangements at Shorkot police station

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar paid a surprise visit to Shorkot Police Station to review the security arrangements at the station.

During the visit, he inspected the police station's records, lockup, and the barracks for the police personnel to ensure that all arrangements were in place.

According to police spokesman, the RPO met with the police officers and personnel present at the station and instructed them to remain fully alert during their duties, given the current circumstances.

He emphasized that officers should treat the complainants with courtesy, offer them respect, and provide immediate relief.

He further directed that police officers must remain actively engaged in combating crime, particularly focusing on cases involving murder, attempted murder, drug dealers, land grabbers, car thieves, and street crimes.

The RPO also lauded the performance of the policemen. He also instructed them to ensure that everyone visiting the station is treated with respect, to further strengthen public trust in the police force.