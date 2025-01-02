Open Menu

RPO Reviews Security Arrangements At Shorkot Police Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 03:40 PM

RPO reviews security arrangements at Shorkot police station

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar paid a surprise visit to Shorkot Police Station to review the security arrangements at the station.

During the visit, he inspected the police station's records, lockup, and the barracks for the police personnel to ensure that all arrangements were in place.

According to police spokesman, the RPO met with the police officers and personnel present at the station and instructed them to remain fully alert during their duties, given the current circumstances.

He emphasized that officers should treat the complainants with courtesy, offer them respect, and provide immediate relief.

He further directed that police officers must remain actively engaged in combating crime, particularly focusing on cases involving murder, attempted murder, drug dealers, land grabbers, car thieves, and street crimes.

The RPO also lauded the performance of the policemen. He also instructed them to ensure that everyone visiting the station is treated with respect, to further strengthen public trust in the police force.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Visit Car Alert All

Recent Stories

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..

15 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister di ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation

45 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

45 minutes ago
 DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transact ..

DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024

1 hour ago
 MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Follo ..

MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

1 hour ago
 19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petition ..

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR

3 hours ago
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming ..

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

4 hours ago
 Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: ..

Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..

4 hours ago
 Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Fes ..

Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..

4 hours ago
 China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

4 hours ago
 Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting ..

Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan