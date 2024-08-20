RPO reviews security arrangements finalized for Pak-BD cricket matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfraz Alpa here on Tuesday visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and reviewed security arrangements finalized for a practice session and Pakistan-Bangladesh test cricket series.

The RPO also gave instructions to the officers and directed to make all-out efforts to ensure security.

Babar Sarfraz checked the point-wise duties and interacted with the officers and security personnel.

Senior police officers briefed the RPO on security arrangements.

More than 1700 officers and security personnel of

Rawalpindi Police are performing security duties for the practice session.

Over 350 traffic wardens and officers are also performing duties to regulate traffic.

Foolproof security arrangements would be ensured for the cricket matches, the RPO said adding, that the Rawalpindi district police had made the best possible security arrangements for the cricket series and made all-out efforts for the restoration of international cricket in Pakistan.