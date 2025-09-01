RPO reviews security arrangements for celebrations of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, chair a meeting at the regional office with members of the Milad and Peace Committees from Rawalpindi Cantonment and City to review security arrangements for the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa said scholars in Rawalpindi Division have always played a constructive role in maintaining peace.

He urged ulema to continue their best in preaching the message of peace during Rabi-ul-Awwal as they did in Muharram, emphasizing the importance of mutual cooperation and compliance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He directed procession organizers to strictly follow designated routes and schedules.

The RPO further added that foolproof security and traffic arrangements would be ensured across the region, with a comprehensive security plan already finalized for Milad processions, he added.

Committee representatives included Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi (Nazim-e-Ala, Central Juloos Committee), Hafiz Muhammad Aftab (General Secretary, Central Seerat Committee Muhammad Usman Ghani (Nazim-e-Ala, Rawalpindi Division), Haji Zafar Iqbal (President, Central Milad Juloos Committee Cantt), Qazi Muhammad Shakoor Elahi, Ghulam Ali Khan (Vice Chairman, Milad Committee), and others. The participants assured full cooperation in ensuring peaceful on the auspicious occassion. At the end, special prayer held for the progress and prosperity of the country.