Open Menu

RPO Reviews Security Arrangements For Celebrations Of Eid Milad Un Nabi (PBUH)

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 05:30 PM

RPO reviews security arrangements for celebrations of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, chair a meeting at the regional office with members of the Milad and Peace Committees from Rawalpindi Cantonment and City to review security arrangements for the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa said scholars in Rawalpindi Division have always played a constructive role in maintaining peace.

He urged ulema to continue their best in preaching the message of peace during Rabi-ul-Awwal as they did in Muharram, emphasizing the importance of mutual cooperation and compliance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He directed procession organizers to strictly follow designated routes and schedules.

The RPO further added that foolproof security and traffic arrangements would be ensured across the region, with a comprehensive security plan already finalized for Milad processions, he added.

Committee representatives included Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi (Nazim-e-Ala, Central Juloos Committee), Hafiz Muhammad Aftab (General Secretary, Central Seerat Committee Muhammad Usman Ghani (Nazim-e-Ala, Rawalpindi Division), Haji Zafar Iqbal (President, Central Milad Juloos Committee Cantt), Qazi Muhammad Shakoor Elahi, Ghulam Ali Khan (Vice Chairman, Milad Committee), and others. The participants assured full cooperation in ensuring peaceful on the auspicious occassion. At the end, special prayer held for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Recent Stories

realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with L ..

Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

1 hour ago
 BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During ..

BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..

2 hours ago
 PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Servi ..

PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..

2 hours ago
 PFUJ two days FEC meeting

PFUJ two days FEC meeting

2 hours ago
 Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award ..

Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously

5 hours ago
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and tr ..

Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class

5 hours ago
 China proposes establishment of SCO Development Ba ..

China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit

6 hours ago
 Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in P ..

Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan