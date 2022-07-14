UrduPoint.com

RPO Reviews Security Arrangements For Kahuta, Kalar Syedan By-elections

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2022 | 07:06 PM

RPO reviews security arrangements for Kahuta, Kalar Syedan by-elections

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmar and City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Thursday reviewed the security arrangements for Kahuta and Kalar Syedan by-elections

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmar and City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Thursday reviewed the security arrangements for Kahuta and Kalar Syedan by-elections.

Chairing a meeting the RPO directed the officers to take effective measures to ensure implementation of election code of conduct and rules and regulations.

Imran Ahmar said that implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would be ensured at all cost and no one would be allowed to violate the law.

All the senior officers would remain present in the field to monitor the situation and the police personnel deployed in the field should also be briefed and directed to keep a close eye on the activities of the miscreants, he added.

The RPO also expressed the hope that Rawalpindi police personnel would perform their best duties.

The CPO said that police should keep a vigilant eye on suspicious activities.

All-out efforts should be made to ensure implementation of code of conduct during and after polling hours, he added.

There would be a complete ban on display of weapons, aerial firing and use of loudspeakers; the CPO said adding, strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against the lawbreakers.

The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Waseem Riaz Khan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Headquarters, Tariq Mehmood, SP Security Faisal Saleem, SP Saddar, SP Rawal, Zone In-charge, Sector In-charge, Sub-Sector In-charges and other officers.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Firing Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Rawalpindi Kahuta Saddar All Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

All medical facilities being provided to flood vic ..

All medical facilities being provided to flood victims: DC

2 minutes ago
 KP CM directs to empanel leftover DHQ hospitals on ..

KP CM directs to empanel leftover DHQ hospitals on Sehat Card

2 minutes ago
 CSTO, UN to Cooperate on Peacekeeping, Threat Resp ..

CSTO, UN to Cooperate on Peacekeeping, Threat Response - Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 HCCI President urges Sindh government to lift busi ..

HCCI President urges Sindh government to lift business hours restriction

2 minutes ago
 ICCI welcomes IMF's staff-level agreement with Pak ..

ICCI welcomes IMF's staff-level agreement with Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Barrister Dilawar Shah passes away

Barrister Dilawar Shah passes away

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.