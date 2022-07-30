RPO reviews security arrangements for Muharram

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar conducted a meeting with organizers of Muharram processions and majalis at DPO office Khanewal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar conducted a meeting with organizers of Muharram processions and majalis at DPO office Khanewal.

District Police Officer (DPO) Hafiz Atta-ur-Rehman gave briefing on Muharram security plan. SDPOs of the four tehsils also participated.

Security arrangements and other necessary measures taken for Muharram were reviewed.

Assuring 100 percent implementation on the identified problems, RPO said that law & order situation would be maintained at all cost with the cooperation of the members of the peace committee, Ulema, the journalistic community and the citizens during Muharram.

He urged the Ulema to discourage the spread of incitement or religious hatred.

The cooperation of Ulema of all schools of thoughts and the police will help to maintain law and order and promotion of religious tolerance.