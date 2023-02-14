UrduPoint.com

RPO Reviews Security Arrangements For Ongoing Anti-polio Drive At Kulachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 03:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer(RPO) Dera Muhammad Saleem Marwat on Tuesday visited various areas of Kulachi Tehsil on the second day of the anti-polio campaign to review security arrangements.

Accompanied by District Police Officer Muhammad Shoib, National Polio Program Security Advisors Brig(Retd) Abul Hassan, Col(Retd) Muhammad Saleem and Coordinator Dr Shahzad Baig, the RPO interacted with polio teams and inquired about the security issues.

The visiting team expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements and issued instructions to the police jawans about ensuring the security of polio workers.

He also directed the cops to ensure their safety by wearing bulletproof jackets and helmets while performing duty.

He said that a close eye should be kept on the movement of suspicious people.

The Regional Police Officer also urged parents to cooperate with police and polio workers and get their children aged up to five years vaccinated against the crippling disease of polio during the ongoing drive.

More Stories From Pakistan

