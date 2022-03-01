RPO reviews security arrangements for Pak-Australia cricket matches

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ashfaq Ahmad Khan on Tuesday visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and reviewed security arrangements for Pak-Australia cricket matches from March 4

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ashfaq Ahmad Khan on Tuesday visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and reviewed security arrangements for Pak-Australia cricket matches from March 4.

On this occasion, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik, SP Rawal Division Babar Javed and other officers were also present.

The CPO gave a detailed briefing to RPO Rawalpindi on security arrangements during the cricket matches.

The RPO also inquired from the officers about their security duty during Pak-Australia cricket series.

The RPO also issued instructions to ensure foolproof security arrangements during cricket matches and to ensure that the flow of traffic around the stadium would not be disrupted.

The cricket fans should be allowed to enter the stadium after a thorough body search before the start of the match, he added.