RPO reviews security arrangements for Pak-Bangladesh cricket match

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) On the fourth day of the Pakistan-Bangladesh second Test match, RPO Babar Sarfaraz Alpa visited and reviewed security arrangements at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

SSP Operations Flight Lt (Retd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar briefed on the security measures put in place.

On the occasion, RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa inspected the security checkpoints and gave instructions to ensure foolproof security. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a high level of vigilance.

A total of 4500 officers and jawan from the Rawalpindi Police are on duty, with over 367 traffic police officers have been deployed to manage traffic around the stadium.

“CCTV cameras are monitoring the route of the cricket teams, and snipers have been positioned on rooftops along the route and around the stadium,

“Special teams from the elite force, dolphin force, and district police are patrolling the stadium and surrounding areas”, he said, adding, “Senior police officers are conducting regular checks and briefings at duty points to ensure that all security arrangements are being strictly followed.” he added.

“All available resources are being utilized to ensure a safe and secure environment for the cricket matches,” he concluded.