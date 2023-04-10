Close
RPO Reviews Security Arrangements For Pak-New Zealand Matches At Pindi Stadium

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 09:58 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO), Syed Khurram Ali on Monday reviewed security arrangements for Pak-New Zealand to be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

RPO Syed Khurram Ali, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatta, CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema and other officers held a meeting at the cricket stadium, the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson said.

The senior officers of the police and administration reviewed the security, traffic and other arrangements regarding the Pak-New Zealand matches.

CPO briefed RPO and other officers regarding security and traffic arrangements.

The CPO said fool-proof arrangements would be made for the security of the cricket teams, route and stadium.

An integrated traffic plan would be prepared to provide the best traffic facilities to the citizens as well, CPO added.

On the occasion, the RPO said district administration and police should ensure the best security and other arrangements during Pakistan-New Zealand cricket matches.

He added that the arrival of international players in Pakistan was welcomed, whereas the best arrangements would be made for Pakistan-New Zealand cricket matches by utilizing all resources.

