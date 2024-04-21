RPO reviews security arrangements for PP-22 Talagang by-election

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa visited and reviewed the security arrangement of the polling stations of the by-election constituency PP-22 Talagang.

DPO Chakwal Captain (Rtd) Wahid Mahmood gave a detailed briefing about the security arrangements over there.

The RPO reviewed the security arrangements and issued necessary instructions.

RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa said that all 215 polling stations are being monitored with CCTV cameras and effective patrolling around polling stations is also being ensured.

Additional contingents of the force have been kept in standby position to deal with any untoward incident, adding police personnel have also been deployed at 77 category A sensitive polling stations.

Strict implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission will be ensured.

Senior officers of the force posted at all polling stations from time to time to ensure checking and briefing.

The best security arrangements will be ensured in every possible way for the conduct of free and fair elections, he concluded.