Open Menu

RPO Reviews Security Arrangements For PP-22 Talagang By-election

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 08:10 PM

RPO reviews security arrangements for PP-22 Talagang by-election

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa visited and reviewed the security arrangement of the polling stations of the by-election constituency PP-22 Talagang.

DPO Chakwal Captain (Rtd) Wahid Mahmood gave a detailed briefing about the security arrangements over there.

The RPO reviewed the security arrangements and issued necessary instructions.

RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa said that all 215 polling stations are being monitored with CCTV cameras and effective patrolling around polling stations is also being ensured.

Additional contingents of the force have been kept in standby position to deal with any untoward incident, adding police personnel have also been deployed at 77 category A sensitive polling stations.

Strict implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission will be ensured.

Senior officers of the force posted at all polling stations from time to time to ensure checking and briefing.

The best security arrangements will be ensured in every possible way for the conduct of free and fair elections, he concluded.

Related Topics

Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Chakwal Talagang All From Best PP-22

Recent Stories

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

14 minutes ago
 Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

1 hour ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

1 hour ago
 itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identi ..

Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

12 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

21 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

21 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

21 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

21 hours ago
 ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

21 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan