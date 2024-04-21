RPO Reviews Security Arrangements For PP-22 Talagang By-election
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 08:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa visited and reviewed the security arrangement of the polling stations of the by-election constituency PP-22 Talagang.
DPO Chakwal Captain (Rtd) Wahid Mahmood gave a detailed briefing about the security arrangements over there.
The RPO reviewed the security arrangements and issued necessary instructions.
RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa said that all 215 polling stations are being monitored with CCTV cameras and effective patrolling around polling stations is also being ensured.
Additional contingents of the force have been kept in standby position to deal with any untoward incident, adding police personnel have also been deployed at 77 category A sensitive polling stations.
Strict implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission will be ensured.
Senior officers of the force posted at all polling stations from time to time to ensure checking and briefing.
The best security arrangements will be ensured in every possible way for the conduct of free and fair elections, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow
Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board
By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..
Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow14 minutes ago
-
Iqbal gave spiritual energy to Muslims of Subcontinent: PML-N leader41 minutes ago
-
Paper cutting art exhibition to start at PNCA tomorrow1 hour ago
-
DC, DPO Kohat visit polling stations1 hour ago
-
Azma condemns PML-N worker's killing in Narowal1 hour ago
-
Mayor Larkana reviews sanitation arrangements1 hour ago
-
Agri industry extends maximum cooperation with farmers to enhance cotton production1 hour ago
-
DC inspects Govt College Kohat to review election activities1 hour ago
-
Advisor urges expedited projects, 100% goal achievement for tourism development1 hour ago
-
SAARC Chamber urges Afghan Taliban to fulfill their Doha pledges1 hour ago
-
By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats continues1 hour ago
-
35 litres of liquor seized during crackdown2 hours ago