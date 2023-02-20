RPO reviews security arrangements of Police Lines

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Salim Marwat on Monday visited Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines Dera and reviewed the security arrangements from around the checkpoints

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Salim Marwat on Monday visited Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines Dera and reviewed the security arrangements from around the checkpoints.

According to a police spokesman, the RPO paid this emergency visit accompanied by DPO Dera Muhammad Shoaib and DSP Headquarters following the instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur.

He ordered to close the entrance to the police line from two sides and only one main gate should be used for entry and exit purposes.

The DPO, while briefing the RPO regarding the security arrangements of Police Lines, said the policemen and common people have to go through complete checking for entering police lines.

On the occasion, the RPO visited offices of police lines, Mess, residential barracks and other places.

He issued instructions to DPO Dera to improve the facilities of the personnel and to improve the walls of the police lines in terms of security.

Moreover, the regional police chief ordered making arrangements for proper drainage of the stagnant water in the police colony.

He went to the pickets of the police lines and met with the on-duty policemen and asked them to keep a close eye on the movement of criminals, suspected and strange persons in view of the prevailing situation in the country.

He also directed the on-duty personnel to ensure the use of bulletproof jackets and helmets for their own safety.

He asked them to be vigilant all the time to ensure their own and the public's safety.