UrduPoint.com

RPO Reviews Security Arrangements Of Police Lines

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2023 | 08:14 PM

RPO reviews security arrangements of Police Lines

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Salim Marwat on Monday visited Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines Dera and reviewed the security arrangements from around the checkpoints

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Salim Marwat on Monday visited Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines Dera and reviewed the security arrangements from around the checkpoints.

According to a police spokesman, the RPO paid this emergency visit accompanied by DPO Dera Muhammad Shoaib and DSP Headquarters following the instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur.

He ordered to close the entrance to the police line from two sides and only one main gate should be used for entry and exit purposes.

The DPO, while briefing the RPO regarding the security arrangements of Police Lines, said the policemen and common people have to go through complete checking for entering police lines.

On the occasion, the RPO visited offices of police lines, Mess, residential barracks and other places.

He issued instructions to DPO Dera to improve the facilities of the personnel and to improve the walls of the police lines in terms of security.

Moreover, the regional police chief ordered making arrangements for proper drainage of the stagnant water in the police colony.

He went to the pickets of the police lines and met with the on-duty policemen and asked them to keep a close eye on the movement of criminals, suspected and strange persons in view of the prevailing situation in the country.

He also directed the on-duty personnel to ensure the use of bulletproof jackets and helmets for their own safety.

He asked them to be vigilant all the time to ensure their own and the public's safety.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Water Visit Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Nepal&#039;s Nati ..

Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Nepal&#039;s National Assembly

20 minutes ago
 5 killed, 1,107 injured in 1,035 accidents in Punj ..

5 killed, 1,107 injured in 1,035 accidents in Punjab

18 minutes ago
 Outgoing Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan, Amir Af ..

Outgoing Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan, Amir Afaq holds farewell meeting with ..

18 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives

18 minutes ago
 Pope Francis Believes Conflict in Ukraine Will Exp ..

Pope Francis Believes Conflict in Ukraine Will Expand - World Union of Old Belie ..

15 minutes ago
 US Embassy Notified Russia About Biden's Visit to ..

US Embassy Notified Russia About Biden's Visit to Kiev for Security Reasons - So ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.