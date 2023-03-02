UrduPoint.com

RPO Reviews Security Arrangements Of PSL Cricket Matches

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 12:10 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer RPO Syed Khurram Ali on Wednesday visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to review security arrangements of Pakistan Super League PSL cricket matches at Double Road Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, SSP Operations and other officers were also present on the occasion.

CPO Rawalpindi gave a briefing on the security arrangements of PSL cricket matches. RPO Syed Khurram Ali said that adequate arrangements should be made to maintain the flow of traffic around the stadium.

Negligence would not be tolerated at any cost, the RPO added.

At the end of the match, the duty should be kept alert until the complete exit of all the cricket fans, he further stressed.

