RPO Reviews Security Arrangements Of Shandur Polo Festival

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2023 | 05:00 PM

RPO reviews security arrangements of Shandur polo festival

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Malakand Nasir Mehmood Satti Saturday visited Chitral and reviewed security arrangements for the ongoing three-day Shandur Polo Festival.

He also visited the tourist facilitation centre Lowari Tunnel and inquired about the facilities being provided to visitors.

DPO briefed RPO about working and operational matters of the tourist facilitation centre.

He also met with personnel of tourist police and directed them to assist tourists in a professional manner and come up to their expectations.

