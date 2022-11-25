UrduPoint.com

RPO Reviews Security For Pak-England Cricket Matches

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2022 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) , Nasir Mehmood Satti Friday said that all available resources would be utilized for foolproof security at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, its surroundings, and cricket teams during the Pakistan-England cricket matches that is scheduled to commence here from November 28.

The RPO chairing a meeting held here reviewed the security arrangements finalized for the matches.

The meeting was attended by SSP Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz, SSP Special Branch, Bilal Iftikhar, SSP Legal, Azmat Hayat, SP Rawal, and other officers.

The RPO said that the best security and traffic arrangements would be ensured for the Pakistan-England cricket matches.

He gave instructions to the concerned officers to finalize the best arrangements and prepare a comprehensive plan of strict security arrangements.

