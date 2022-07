(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Mehmood on Monday visited different areas in the city to review security arrangements in connection with Eid.

During the visit, he was briefed that more than 1300 policemen had bee deployed at variousplaces, including parks, and 13 teams were also performing duties in the city.