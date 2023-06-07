RPO reviews security situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Sharukh Kamal Siddiqui on Wednesday reviewed the security situation across the region.

A meeting was held through video link in which District Police Officers (DPO) of all the four districts including Sargodha, Bhakkar, Khushab and Mianwali participated.

The DPO said that the department was utilizing all possible steps to upgrade the Punjab Police into modern lines.

He directed to expedite the crack downs against law breakers to curb crime across the region.

Sharukh Kamal expressed satisfaction over the briefing of the DPOs concerned and hoped that they would continue work for the eradication of crime in the region.