RPO reviews security, traffic arrangements held for political processions, rallies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Region Ashfaq Ahmad Khan visited different areas of Rawalpindi city to review security and traffic arrangements made for political processions and rallies.

According to police spokesman, special instructions were issued to the senior officers present on the spot. RPO directed to ensure foolproof security and best traffic arrangements on areas adjacent to IJP Road, Golra Mor, Rawat GT Road and all routes.

Senior officers should personally supervise the security and traffic arrangements on the routes of processions and rallies, he added.

He said that alternative traffic route and diversions should be ensured for the convenience of the citizens.

However, RPO appealed to citizens to follow the instructions of district and traffic police to avoid any trouble.

He said that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.