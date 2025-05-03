Open Menu

RPO Reviews Special Operational Cell's Performance

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2025 | 03:40 PM

RPO reviews special operational cell's performance

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Regional Police Officer Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan Saturday chaired a meeting to review performance of special operational cell, established for arresting the proclaimed offenders who have fled abroad.

SP Investigation, DSP Legal and Reader SDPOs participated.

DSP Legal Qasim Hayyat Ranjha gave briefing on performance of the operational cell.

The RPO ordered for further improving the process of bringing back from abroad and arresting proclaimed offenders and notorious criminals wanted in various cases.

Recent Stories

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

7 hours ago
 IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

16 hours ago
 Effective planning essential for sustainable devel ..

Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor

16 hours ago
 Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

16 hours ago
IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

16 hours ago
 Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

16 hours ago
 2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent ..

2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent teachers recruitment: Chief Se ..

16 hours ago
 Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to floo ..

Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to flood-affected families

16 hours ago
 DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in ..

DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in South Asia

16 hours ago
 Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan ..

Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan Nursing Council

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan