RPO Reviews Special Operational Cell's Performance
Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Regional Police Officer Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan Saturday chaired a meeting to review performance of special operational cell, established for arresting the proclaimed offenders who have fled abroad.
SP Investigation, DSP Legal and Reader SDPOs participated.
DSP Legal Qasim Hayyat Ranjha gave briefing on performance of the operational cell.
The RPO ordered for further improving the process of bringing back from abroad and arresting proclaimed offenders and notorious criminals wanted in various cases.
