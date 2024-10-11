RPO reviews under-construction police station building

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Regional Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan Friday paid visit to under-construction building of Kalor Kot district Bhakkar. District Police Officer Bhakkar Muhammad Abdullah also accompanied him.

The RPO was briefed by the officials concern regarding the under construction work of Kalor kot police station building.

RPO visited all sections of Police station and directed officials concern to complete the construction work within stimulated time.

He further said that Police department after following the vision of inspector General Punjab Usman Anwer was striving to provide all possible facilities to police men for getting better performances.

He expressed satisfaction over the construction work.