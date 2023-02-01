RPO rewards best performing cops

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Suhail Ahmad Chaudhry distributed appreciation certificates among best-performing police officials and officers from across the Multan region at a ceremony held here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Suhail Ahmad Chaudhry distributed appreciation certificates among best-performing police officials and officers from across the Multan region at a ceremony held here on Wednesday.

Rewarding the best performers was vital to keep them going with the same spirit and serve as inspiration for others, the RPO said while addressing the ceremony.

The RPO said that Multan region police's motor transport staff at Multan, Vehari, Lodhran and Khanewal played a pivotal role in keeping the record updated with dedication and honesty and they deserved commendation.

He urged other police officials to follow their example and play an active role in reducing crime graph.

Those who received appreciation certificates included DSP Lodhran Masud Ahmad, ASI Hafiz Fazal Ahmad, ASI javed Iqbal, and constables Muhammad Jamal, Ghulam Abbas, Asim Shakeel, Muhammad Zulfiqar, Babar Saleem, Muhammad Shahid and traffic assistant Shahzad Ahmad.