UrduPoint.com

RPO Rewards Best Performing Cops

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2023 | 08:13 PM

RPO rewards best performing cops

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Suhail Ahmad Chaudhry distributed appreciation certificates among best-performing police officials and officers from across the Multan region at a ceremony held here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Suhail Ahmad Chaudhry distributed appreciation certificates among best-performing police officials and officers from across the Multan region at a ceremony held here on Wednesday.

Rewarding the best performers was vital to keep them going with the same spirit and serve as inspiration for others, the RPO said while addressing the ceremony.

The RPO said that Multan region police's motor transport staff at Multan, Vehari, Lodhran and Khanewal played a pivotal role in keeping the record updated with dedication and honesty and they deserved commendation.

He urged other police officials to follow their example and play an active role in reducing crime graph.

Those who received appreciation certificates included DSP Lodhran Masud Ahmad, ASI Hafiz Fazal Ahmad, ASI javed Iqbal, and constables Muhammad Jamal, Ghulam Abbas, Asim Shakeel, Muhammad Zulfiqar, Babar Saleem, Muhammad Shahid and traffic assistant Shahzad Ahmad.

Related Topics

Multan Police Traffic Same Khanewal Lodhran Vehari Shakeel From Best

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash receives Uzbek Senate Chair

Saqr Ghobash receives Uzbek Senate Chair

5 minutes ago
 Four DHL Employees Detained in Case of Attempt on ..

Four DHL Employees Detained in Case of Attempt on Head of Russian House in CAR - ..

5 minutes ago
 Genealogy of Prophets donated to Bahawalpur Museum ..

Genealogy of Prophets donated to Bahawalpur Museum

5 minutes ago
 Potohari musical night mesmerizes audience

Potohari musical night mesmerizes audience

5 minutes ago
 Monthly public service court held to resolve peopl ..

Monthly public service court held to resolve people's problems

5 minutes ago
 Verbit High-Tech Startup to Leave Israel in Protes ..

Verbit High-Tech Startup to Leave Israel in Protest Against Judicial Reform - Re ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.