RPO Sajjad Hassan Khan visits Layyah, takes major initiatives

(@FahadShabbir)

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan, Sajjad Hassan Khan, undertook a whirlwind tour of Layyah, marked by brief stays, substantial work, and impactful decisions. His visit reflected a commitment to swift justice, institutional improvement, and public engagement

Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan, Sajjad Hassan Khan, undertook a whirlwind tour of Layyah, marked by brief stays, substantial work, and impactful decisions. His visit reflected a commitment to swift justice, institutional improvement, and public engagement.

During his visit, the RPO inaugurated the newly renovated committee room and facilities at the District Police Officer (DPO) Office. He also chaired an Ardal Room session to address internal departmental matters and issued orders on various appeals.

The RPO held open courts (Khuli Kacheris) at Jaman Shah and the Event Hall, attentively listening to citizens' grievances and issuing on-the-spot directives for resolution. He emphasized that delay or negligence in addressing public complaints will not be tolerated, reinforcing his policy of timely justice.

As part of his engagements, he visited police stations in City Layyah, Saddar, and Kot Sultan, reviewing their performance and infrastructure. At the DPO Office, he was welcomed with a guard of honor by a smartly turned-out police contingent.

He commended District Police Officer Muhammad Ali Wasim for his commendable performance and dedication to duty.

He also interacted with members of the business community, Peace Committee, legal fraternity, journalists, and civil society, highlighting the importance of mutual cooperation in maintaining law and order.

RPO Khan visited the University of Layyah, participated in a special seminar, and encouraged students to become law-abiding, responsible, and educated citizens. He also planted a tree in the police office lawn, sending a strong message about environmental conservation.

In his address, he praised the role of Peace Committees in promoting sectarian harmony, interfaith tolerance, and peace in the region. He underlined that the open-door policy is aimed at providing justice at the doorstep, especially to people from remote areas.

The RPO reprimanded SHO Chobara, Inspector Sheikh Sadiq, for failing to provide timely justice to complainants and issued strict directions for performance improvement.

Additionally, Sajjad Hassan Khan heard 44 appeals against departmental punishments and pinned ranks on 10 newly promoted head constables. A special prayer was offered for national security and peace.