RPO Sajjad Hassan Khan Visits Layyah, Takes Major Initiatives
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 08:56 PM
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan, Sajjad Hassan Khan, undertook a whirlwind tour of Layyah, marked by brief stays, substantial work, and impactful decisions. His visit reflected a commitment to swift justice, institutional improvement, and public engagement
Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan, Sajjad Hassan Khan, undertook a whirlwind tour of Layyah, marked by brief stays, substantial work, and impactful decisions. His visit reflected a commitment to swift justice, institutional improvement, and public engagement.
During his visit, the RPO inaugurated the newly renovated committee room and facilities at the District Police Officer (DPO) Office. He also chaired an Ardal Room session to address internal departmental matters and issued orders on various appeals.
The RPO held open courts (Khuli Kacheris) at Jaman Shah and the Event Hall, attentively listening to citizens' grievances and issuing on-the-spot directives for resolution. He emphasized that delay or negligence in addressing public complaints will not be tolerated, reinforcing his policy of timely justice.
As part of his engagements, he visited police stations in City Layyah, Saddar, and Kot Sultan, reviewing their performance and infrastructure. At the DPO Office, he was welcomed with a guard of honor by a smartly turned-out police contingent.
He commended District Police Officer Muhammad Ali Wasim for his commendable performance and dedication to duty.
He also interacted with members of the business community, Peace Committee, legal fraternity, journalists, and civil society, highlighting the importance of mutual cooperation in maintaining law and order.
RPO Khan visited the University of Layyah, participated in a special seminar, and encouraged students to become law-abiding, responsible, and educated citizens. He also planted a tree in the police office lawn, sending a strong message about environmental conservation.
In his address, he praised the role of Peace Committees in promoting sectarian harmony, interfaith tolerance, and peace in the region. He underlined that the open-door policy is aimed at providing justice at the doorstep, especially to people from remote areas.
The RPO reprimanded SHO Chobara, Inspector Sheikh Sadiq, for failing to provide timely justice to complainants and issued strict directions for performance improvement.
Additionally, Sajjad Hassan Khan heard 44 appeals against departmental punishments and pinned ranks on 10 newly promoted head constables. A special prayer was offered for national security and peace.
Recent Stories
PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties7 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus17 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 202517 minutes ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad27 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight47 minutes ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package47 minutes ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik56 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP56 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured56 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan57 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad57 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners57 minutes ago