RPO Sargodha assumes office

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan has officially taken charge of his new position.

Upon his arrival at the office, he was welcomed by District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi.

A smartly turned-out police contingent presented a salute to the new RPO.

The welcoming ceremony was attended by SP RIB Azhar Yaqoob, SP Legal Iftikhar Deo, ADIG Aamir Mushtaq, DSP Legal Sanaullah, DSP RIB Mirza Muhammad Siddique, along with other police officers and staff.