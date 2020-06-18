UrduPoint.com
RPO Sargodha Discusses Serious Cases With Police Officers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Afzal Ahmad Kausar presided over a meeting with police officers of the district and reviewed the serious cases under investigation currently.

The meeting was attended by SSP Regional Investigation Branch (RIB) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bagwi, District Police officer (DPO) Sargodha Faisal Gulzar, SP Investigation Sargodha Imtiaz Ahmed, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) City, Saddar, Kot Momin and Bhalwal Circle.

The RPO issued orders to all police officers that heinous cases of kidnapping, murder, robbery, house robbery, road robbery under investigation should be finalised on merit as soon as possible.

He called for making a strategy for tracing cases with the help of the Circle SHOs and arresting the accused involved in the cases.

The RPO said that a meeting would be held again in a week on the cases in which the progress of cases would be checked. All resources should be mobilised to expedite the cases, he added.

