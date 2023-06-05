RPO Sargodha holds open court

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui held a khuli kutchehry (open court), here on Monday at his office.

He listened to the public grievances and ordered early resolution of their problems.

The RPO said all-out efforts were being made to ensure the dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standard in the region.

A large number of complainants appeared before RPO and filed their complaints.

The RPO heard all complaints carefully and ordered the officers concerned for further action on priority basis.