RPO Sargodha Holds Orderly Room

Wed 07th April 2021 | 02:59 PM

RPO Sargodha holds orderly room

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Region Ashfaq Khan on Wednesday listened 43 appeals of 21 police officers and personnel during the orderly room held here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Region Ashfaq Khan on Wednesday listened 43 appeals of 21 police officers and personnel during the orderly room held here on Wednesday.

Some seven appeals were declared valid,while the answers of 28 were termed unsatisfactory and the sentences of policemen concerned were upheld.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO advised the police officers to perform their duties with honesty and dedication and listen to the petitioners and resolve their issues on merit as soon as possible. Those showing negligence while on duty would be punished, he added.

