RPO Sargodha Holds Orderly Room

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 02:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Region Ashfaq Khan on Wednesday listened 37 appeals of 25 police officers and personnel during the orderly room held here on Wednesday.

Some 14 appeals were declared valid,while the answers of 20 were termed unsatisfactory and the sentences of policemen concerned were upheld.

Speaking on the occasion,the RPO advised the police officers to perform their duties with honesty and dedication and listened to the petitioners and resolved their issues on merit as soon as possible.Those showing negligence while on duty would be punished,he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

