RPO Sargodha holds Orderly room

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Region Ashfaq Khan on Wednesday listened 23 appeals of nine police officers and personnel during the orderly room at his office.

Some 17 appeals were declared valid,while the answers of six were termed unsatisfactory and the sentences of policemen concerned were upheld.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO advised the police officers to perform their duties with honesty and dedication and listened to the petitioners and resolved their issues on merit asap. Those showing negligence while on duty would be punished, he added.