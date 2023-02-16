RPO Sargodha holds orderly room

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Shahrukh Kamal Siddiqui on Thursday listened to 25 appeals of police officers and personnel during the orderly room held here at his office.

Some 20 appeals were declared valid,while the answers of five were termed unsatisfactory and the sentences of policemen concerned were upheld.

Speaking on the occasion,the RPO advised the police officers to perform their duties with honesty and dedication and listened to the petitioners and resolved their issues on merit.Those showing negligence while performing duty would be punished,he added.