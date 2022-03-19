UrduPoint.com

RPO Sargodha Listens To 44 Appeals By Cops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Region Muhammad Faisal Rana Saturday listened to 44 appeals of police officers and personnel during the orderly room, held at his office

Some 24 appeals were declared valid, while the answers to 13 were termed unsatisfactory and orders were issued for reducing the sentence on seven appeals.

The RPO advised the police officers to perform their duties with honesty and dedication.

