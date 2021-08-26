UrduPoint.com

RPO Sargodha Region Reviews Law & Order, Security Situation

RPO Sargodha region reviews law & order, security situation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Region Ashfaq Khan chaired a video-link meeting on law and order, security and crime control, at his office on Thursday.

He said that police officers should improve their performance and promote community policing to maintain law and order and directed SDPOs and SHOs to ensure their availability at police stations. RPO Ashfaq Khan also asked police officials to monitor police patrolling in an effective way.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Sargodha Zulfiqar Ahmed, District Police Officer Khushab Muhammad Naveed, District Police Officer Mianwali Capt (retd) Mustansir Feroze, District Police Officer Bhakkar Tahir Rehman Khan and SSP Regional Investigation Branch Sargodha Adil Memon.

The RPO reviewed crime control situation and disposal of cases, and directed the officers concerned to improve their performance.

He said officials involved in illegal detention and misbehaving with people would not be tolerated.

Ashfaq Khan ordered for launching a crackdown on proclaimed offenders (POs) and drug smugglers.

He asked investigation heads to utilise the latest gadgets for early conclusion of cases.

