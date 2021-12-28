RPO Sargodha takes up 45 cops' cases

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Rana Tuesday chaired orderly room at his office

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Rana Tuesday chaired orderly room at his office.

Appeals and show-cause notices of 45 police officers and personnel were heard at the orderly room.

During the hearing of show-cause notices, the RPO censured former SHO Sadar police station over poor supervision in a case and Muharrar for keeping incomplete record.

He declared the answers of show-cause notices of Inspector Rao Arif Javed,Inspector Ahsanullah and Inspector Muhammad Afzal as satisfactory.

The RPO Sargodha declared 23 appeals valid, while the answers of 11 were termed unsatisfactory and ordered for re-inquiry into the explanations of five appeals.