RPO seeks comments on pending appeals of cops within 24 hours

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry has announced great news for police officers and personnel regarding their promotions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry has announced great news for police officers and personnel regarding their promotions.

He said that all obstacles hindering promotions have been removed, ensuring a smoother process for eligible officers and staff.

Police officers and personnel whose promotions were expected in the near future but were delayed due to pending appeals are advised to contact the Regional Police Office immediately to resolve any issues.

The RPO has directed the district police officers (DPOs) of Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran to submit their comments on all pending appeals within the next 24 hours. This will enable timely decisions on these appeals, eliminating any delays in promotions.

He further emphasized that promotions are a fundamental right of police officers and personnel, and no one should be deprived of their due career advancements.