RPO seeks report over deaths by toxic liquor

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :RPO Muhammad Saleem on Friday sought report over deaths caused by consuming toxic alcohol in tehsil Alipur and asked DPOs to launch crackdown against liquor sellers in all four districts of the region.

According to a statement issued, RPO directed DPOs concerned to constitute special teams to conduct raids at dens of toxic substance preparation.

He directed SP Investigation to send him detailed report after completing enquiry.

RPO Saleem warned that anyone found involved in the unlawful practice would be taken to task.

Eight people including a woman had died due to poisonous liquor in Alipur tehsil on Thursday. The number of casualties reported to have jumped to 15.

The deceased included Irshad Bibi, Abdul Wahid, Irfan, Ramzan, Asad, and Sheikh Latafat. Identification of nine other victims was yet to be disclosed.

Meanwhile, police claimed to have arrested two persons allegedly involved in supplying poisonous liquor.