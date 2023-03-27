RPO sings MoU with Chughtai Lab for discount to police officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chughtai Medical Laboratory for offering a discount to police officials across the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ):Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chughtai Medical Laboratory for offering a discount to police officials across the region.

In a ceremony held here on Monday with representatives of Chughtai Lab, the laboratory administration would offer 35 percent discount on executive health screening, 25 per cent discount on all lab tests, 15 per cent on radiology-related tests, 10 pc on home service and an eight per cent discount on pharmacy.

Speaking on the occasion, Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said that the police officials from Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal and Vehari would be facilitated.

He said that various initiatives were being taken for the welfare of police officials as per directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.

The regional police officer added that more agreements would be made with other schools, colleges and medical laboratories for welfare of officials and their families.

Regional Manager Chughtai Lab Muhammad Sardar Khan and other concerned officials were also present.