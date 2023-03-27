UrduPoint.com

RPO Sings MoU With Chughtai Lab For Discount To Police Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 10:59 PM

RPO sings MoU with Chughtai Lab for discount to police officials

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chughtai Medical Laboratory for offering a discount to police officials across the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ):Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chughtai Medical Laboratory for offering a discount to police officials across the region.

In a ceremony held here on Monday with representatives of Chughtai Lab, the laboratory administration would offer 35 percent discount on executive health screening, 25 per cent discount on all lab tests, 15 per cent on radiology-related tests, 10 pc on home service and an eight per cent discount on pharmacy.

Speaking on the occasion, Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said that the police officials from Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal and Vehari would be facilitated.

He said that various initiatives were being taken for the welfare of police officials as per directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.

The regional police officer added that more agreements would be made with other schools, colleges and medical laboratories for welfare of officials and their families.

Regional Manager Chughtai Lab Muhammad Sardar Khan and other concerned officials were also present.

Related Topics

Multan Police Punjab Khanewal Lodhran Vehari All From

Recent Stories

Real GDP growth projected to expand by 4.3 percent ..

Real GDP growth projected to expand by 4.3 percent in 2024: Central Bank

31 seconds ago
 European Commission Accuses Italy of Giving Illega ..

European Commission Accuses Italy of Giving Illegal $430Mln Loan to Alitalia in ..

2 minutes ago
 IK address from container childish act, says Dr Fa ..

IK address from container childish act, says Dr Faiza

2 minutes ago
 Bank Alfalah introduces Instant Credit Card throug ..

Bank Alfalah introduces Instant Credit Card through Alfa App

2 minutes ago
 Over 110 of world&#039;s top female athletes sign ..

Over 110 of world&#039;s top female athletes sign to join Premier Padel tour

45 minutes ago
 UNIDO reaches its billion-dollar milestone on ozon ..

UNIDO reaches its billion-dollar milestone on ozone and climate action

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.