RPO Stresses Adopting Modern Technology To Prevent Motorcycle Lifting

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 11:29 PM

RPO stresses adopting modern technology to prevent motorcycle lifting

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Moeen Masood on Monday directed the officers concerned to adopt latest technology to prevent motorcycle lifting across the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Moeen Masood on Monday directed the officers concerned to adopt latest technology to prevent motorcycle lifting across the region.

Presiding over a meeting, the regional police officer expressed concerns on rising incidents of motorcycle theft and directed officers to launch a comprehensive crackdown against motorcycle lifter gangs. He ordered CIA staff to bring more improvement in performance and make comprehensive plans to control such crimes.

ASP, New Multan, Tania Rana, DSP, Muzaffarabad, Muhammad Ibraheem and others were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the RPO visited Chinese camps at Industrial State to review security arrangements.

He said that foolproof security arrangements had been made at the residencies of the Chinese camps to prevent any untoward incident. He directed officials to remain alert while performing security duties with foreigners.

Later, he also organized an open court at his office, and listened to the complaints of the people and directed the officers concerned to resolve their grievances at the earliest.

He said that public complaints should be resolved at police stations, and directed officers to ensure their presence at police stations for public facilitation.

