RPO Stresses For Timely Promotion Of Cops

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 04:20 PM

RPO stresses for timely promotion of cops

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Abdul Ghafoor Afridi Wednesday stressed that timely promotion of employees is imperative to improve work performance.

"Departmental promotion is a basic right of every employee that is a recognition of their hard work and excellence," said the RPO while addressing the ceremony held here in honor of police officers promoted from assistant sub-inspector (ASI) to sub-inspector (SI) rank.

The members of the departmental promotion committee including district police officers (DPOs) of Dera, Tank and South Waziristan, and DSP Legal also graced the occasion.

Afridi issued promotion orders for 19 ASIs to the post of sub-inspectors.

The promoted officers included Faheem Abbas, Abid Ullah, Aftab Alam, Muhammad Imran, Najeeb Ullah, Sanaullah, Muhammad Shah Zeeshan, Muhammad Khubab Wali, Zahid Khan, Umar Farooq, Habib-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Arsalan, Muhammad Rafi, Habib-ur-Rehman, Bashir Ahmad, Naqibullah, Khan Wazir, Khizar Abbas and Abdul Rahim.

The RPO Dera expressed good wishes for the newly promoted officers. He hoped that the promoted officers would contribute their best toward effective policing.

