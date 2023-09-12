Open Menu

RPO Stresses Interfaith Harmony To Ensure Peace

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2023 | 04:30 PM

RPO stresses interfaith harmony to ensure peace

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Mehmood Satti on Tuesday stressed the need for interfaith harmony to ensure peace and law and order situation in the region.

He expressed these views during an introductory meeting with leaders and scholars belonging to Sunni and Shia schools of thought held here at his office.

The meeting was among others attended by Qari Khalil Ahmad Siraj, Allama Muhammad Ramzan Tauqeer, Mufti Qari Muhammad Omair, Syed Nazakat Hussain Gilani, Sahibzada Muhammad Rabnawaz Abid Farooqi, Jamshed Shah Gilani, Ansar Zaidi and Syed Fayyaz Hussain Bukhari.

The RPO said, "The provision of a peaceful environment and a better future to our future generations should be our priority." He said the role of religious scholars from both Sunni and Shia schools of thought was admirable and commendable.

He said the religious leaders played a positive role as always in the peaceful conduct of recent Muharram and Chehlum in the region.

He expressed the hope that the leaders of both sects would work shoulder to shoulder along with the administration and security forces for the peaceful conduct of the upcoming Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW).

The RPO said the miscreants were few in number and wanted to sabotage peace on foreigner cues but the law enforcement agencies were strictly monitoring the situation.

He directed the participants to keep a close watch on the miscreants in their ranks and play their role in maintaining peace in all situations.

He said the incitement and sectarianism must be avoided as peace was a guarantee to the development and progress of any area.

"We should respect the feelings of each other. Being a Muslim, we should respect the beliefs of each other," he said and added that sectarianism was also forbidden in Islam.

He opined that the teachings of islam must be followed for success in the goals of life.

He asked the religious leaders to avoid the publication of provocative material and hateful speeches in their Masajid, Imambargahs, and Madrasas.

At the end of the meeting, the participants prayed for lasting peace and tranquility in the Dera region. They reiterated the commitment that all the people of Dera Ismail Khan would play their role in maintaining unity among their ranks.

