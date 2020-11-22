RPO suspends four officials

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja suspended three assistant sub inspectors (ASIs) and a Muharrar of Mansoorabad police station over absence.

A police spokesman on Sunday said the RPO surprisingly visited Mansoorabad police station and ASIs Muhammad Panah, Rashid Wahla and Manzoor were absent from duties.

The RPO inquired from Muharrar Imran Babar about their absence but he provided wrong information about them.

After initial investigation, the RPO suspended the ASIs and Muharrar, and directed them to reportto the Police Lines.