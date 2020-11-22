UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPO Suspends Four Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 03:30 PM

RPO suspends four officials

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja suspended three assistant sub inspectors (ASIs) and a Muharrar of Mansoorabad police station over absence.

A police spokesman on Sunday said the RPO surprisingly visited Mansoorabad police station and ASIs Muhammad Panah, Rashid Wahla and Manzoor were absent from duties.

The RPO inquired from Muharrar Imran Babar about their absence but he provided wrong information about them.

After initial investigation, the RPO suspended the ASIs and Muharrar, and directed them to reportto the Police Lines.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Rashid Sunday From

Recent Stories

Russia reports 24,581 new coronavirus cases in pas ..

35 minutes ago

Investcorp invests in XpressBees

1 hour ago

SZBA announces 2020 longlists for â€˜Development o ..

2 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi launches new Arabic innovative learn ..

2 hours ago

Germany reports 15,741 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

National Day holiday announced for public sector

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.