RPO Suspends SHO On Negligence

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2022 | 11:40 AM

RPO suspends SHO on negligence

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :RPO DG Khan taking notice of woman's gang rape suspended SHO of concerned police station here Tuesday.

Police said four armed robbers subjected a woman named Shazia Bibi, wife of Talib Hussain who is labourer at local fish form, to rape in front of her children midnight of yesterday.

According to statement of plaintiff of the case Talib Hussain being given to police, three robbers closed him along with two of his relatives including Jamil and Allah Bukhsh in a room before committing the horrible crime. Later while leaving, he said the robbers took away gold ear rings of the lady with the tv and tyres of motorbike from his home.

Police spokesman said it had collected forensic evidences from the spot, adding that Khan Garh Police Station registered case on report of the grieved husband.

