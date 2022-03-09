RPO Takes Notice Of Aerial Firing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2022 | 03:37 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :RPO DIG Muhammad Faisal Rana on Wednesday took notice of killing of a man by aerial firing in a wedding ceremony in Harnoli Police limits.
He sought a report of the incident from the DPO Mianwali and also ordered for registering a case against the accused.
He directed DPO Mianwali to suspend the SHO Harnoli and ensure departmentalaction against him.