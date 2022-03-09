UrduPoint.com

RPO Takes Notice Of Aerial Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2022 | 03:37 PM

RPO takes notice of aerial firing

RPO DIG Muhammad Faisal Rana on Wednesday took notice of killing of a man by aerial firing in a wedding ceremony in Harnoli Police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :RPO DIG Muhammad Faisal Rana on Wednesday took notice of killing of a man by aerial firing in a wedding ceremony in Harnoli Police limits.

He sought a report of the incident from the DPO Mianwali and also ordered for registering a case against the accused.

He directed DPO Mianwali to suspend the SHO Harnoli and ensure departmentalaction against him.

