RPO takes notice of aerial firing

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :RPO DIG Muhammad Faisal Rana on Wednesday took notice of killing of a man by aerial firing in a wedding ceremony in Harnoli Police limits.

He sought a report of the incident from the DPO Mianwali and also ordered for registering a case against the accused.

He directed DPO Mianwali to suspend the SHO Harnoli and ensure departmentalaction against him.