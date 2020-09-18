UrduPoint.com
RPO Takes Notice Of Three Alleged Rape Cases With Women

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 08:05 PM

RPO takes notice of three alleged rape cases with women

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja has taken notice of alleged rape cases with women in three incidents reported during last one week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja has taken notice of alleged rape cases with women in three incidents reported during last one week.

According to police spokesperson Amir Basra, RPO has sought report from CPO Muhammad Suhail Khawaja in rape case with a woman registered in Batala Colony police station. Two accused namely Iftikhar and Ramzan have allegedly raped a woman namely Nasreen Akhtar resident of Peoples Colony No.2. The accused also lifted cash Rs 200,000, cell phone and gold ornaments from her home.

Meanwhile, two more cases of women rape were reported during current week.

First case was registered with Thikriwal police station. Accused Pervez Gill had raped a 19-year-old girl Sana at gunpoint. Police have registered a case no 912/20 against the accused.

Another rape case was reported with Jhang Bazaar police station. Five accused including Noman had allegedly abducted a woman Saba Aslam of Ayyub Colony from Liaqatabad and raped her at gunpoint. Police have registered a case against the accused.

RPO has directed the CPO to investigate the cases thoroughly and submit his report.

