(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Azher Akram on Monday took notice of the death of a youth in custody of Bhulwal Sadar Police.

He sought a report from District Police Officer Muhammad Tariq Aziz and also suspended the SHO concerned.

He ordered an inquiry and said legal action should be taken against the responsible.

Meanwhile, a police spokesman said a case had also been registered against the officials involvedin this case.