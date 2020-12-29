UrduPoint.com
RPO Terminates 2 SIs On Faculty Investigation, Illegal Detention

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

RPO terminates 2 SIs on faculty investigation, illegal detention

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO), Faisal Rana on Tuesday dismissed two sub inspectors (SIs) from services on faculty investigation into martyred police constable case and death of a citizen in illegal detention in another case.

Police sources said that SI, Jam Sajjad, was terminated after the allegations against him proved in an inquiry.

He had allegedly changed the facts in a case of martyred constable, Muhammad Farooq who embraced shahadat in 2019 during an encounter with dacoits, they said and added that the murderers were released on account of faulty investigation.

The incident took place in limits of Seetpur police station in Muzaffargarh and a case was launched under anti terrorism act, they informed.

In another case of death of a citizen in unlawful confinement, the RPO dismissed In Charge CIA Staff.

More Stories From Pakistan

