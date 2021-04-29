RPO terminates three officers from service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali terminated three police officers from service over charges of misuse of powers here on Thursday.

Holding a police orderly room proceedings, the RPO terminated SHO Sadar police station Dunyapur SI Sabir Hussain Qureshi and ASI Safdar Mansoor. The officers illegally arrested a citizen namely Syed Jehangir Shah and kept him in custody for two days.

They also charge the citizen in a dacoity case without his involvement.

The RPO also terminated an other official of Danewal (Vehari) police station in a harassment case of lady constable.

Another officer ASI Amjad Hussain demoted to constable rank over negligence in investigation process.

Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali also punished with decrease in salary while two year service confiscation punishment given to Inspector Ansar Ali over negligence in dacoity case.