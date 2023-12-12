RPO to hold online open court on 13th

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sharuk Kamal Sidiqui will interact with complainants online via the social media platform Facebook to address their issue on Dec 13

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sharuk Kamal Sidiqui will interact with complainants online via the social media platform Facebook to address their issue on Dec 13.

A police spokesman said that the RPO would be online for ‘Khulli Katchery’ from 1500 hours on Dec 13, Wednesday, and people can file their complaints in the comment box of the RPO’s official Facebook account.

People can also use the RPO official telephone to file a complaint or join an online session from their police station concerned.

All SHOs besides other officials concerned would also be available online during the complaint hearing session.