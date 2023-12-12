Open Menu

RPO To Hold Online Open Court On 13th

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2023 | 06:05 PM

RPO to hold online open court on 13th

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sharuk Kamal Sidiqui will interact with complainants online via the social media platform Facebook to address their issue on Dec 13

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sharuk Kamal Sidiqui will interact with complainants online via the social media platform Facebook to address their issue on Dec 13.

A police spokesman said that the RPO would be online for ‘Khulli Katchery’ from 1500 hours on Dec 13, Wednesday, and people can file their complaints in the comment box of the RPO’s official Facebook account.

People can also use the RPO official telephone to file a complaint or join an online session from their police station concerned.

All SHOs besides other officials concerned would also be available online during the complaint hearing session.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Police Station Social Media Facebook From

Recent Stories

Macron's govt defiant after immigration bill rejec ..

Macron's govt defiant after immigration bill rejection

2 minutes ago
 USC ensures procurement of items through open tend ..

USC ensures procurement of items through open tender as per rules of PPRA

2 minutes ago
 US Consul General appreciates creative skills of G ..

US Consul General appreciates creative skills of GCWUF students

2 minutes ago
 Trader Body rejects Indian Supreme Court biased ve ..

Trader Body rejects Indian Supreme Court biased verdict about IIOJK

3 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 414 points

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 414 points

5 minutes ago
 BISP chairman vows zero tolerance for illegal dedu ..

BISP chairman vows zero tolerance for illegal deductions in Benazir Kafalat prog ..

6 minutes ago
SBP decides to hold policy rate at 22 per cent  

SBP decides to hold policy rate at 22 per cent  

25 minutes ago
 KP govt provides mobile hospitals to remote tribal ..

KP govt provides mobile hospitals to remote tribal areas

6 minutes ago
 IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

45 minutes ago
 9th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan Championships comm ..

9th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan Championships commence

6 minutes ago
 Govt extends Hajj applications due to low turn out

Govt extends Hajj applications due to low turn out

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various ..

Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various operations in D. I. Kha

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan