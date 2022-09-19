RPO urged traffic police officers to remain in field

UrduPoint.com

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer, Bahawalpur range, Sadique Ali Dogar has directed all district traffic police officers to remain in field, especially during school timings.

He presided over a meeting of District Police Officer and District Traffic Officers at his office.

The meeting was also linked with video conference so that more officers present in other districts could join it.

The RPO directed the senior officials to remain in field, especially at school timings.

He emphasized the need to provide road crossing facilities to students under the supervision of Traffic Police, especially at school timings in order to avert any untoward situation including road mishaps.

He also directed to take action against encroachments on highways and service roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

He further directed them to take action against illegal vehicles.

