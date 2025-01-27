Open Menu

RPO Urges Citizens To Get Driving Licence, Follow Traffic Rules

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 07:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (R) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry emphasized the importance of acquiring a driving licence and adhering to the traffic rules to become responsible citizens.

Addressed participants in a ceremony organized for distributing certificates and e-driving licences to graduates of the driving school course, he highlighted that the process of getting a driving licence has been made simpler and more accessible for the public. He urged citizens to prioritize obtaining their licences and to strictly follow the traffic rules.

The RPO announced that driving licence services have been streamlined across the Multan region, including the districts of Vehari, Khanewal, and Lodhran. Citizens can now easily complete driving training and acquire their e-driving licences on the spot at designated centers.

The driving school at the Regional Police Office in Multan has become a hub for individuals seeking professional training. The facility offers a comfortable and supportive environment for learners, including women and youngsters.

Female instructors are present to provide driving training to women.

